Bob Marley: One Love Footage Reaction: Not Just Another Musician Biopic [CinemaCon 2023]

Ziggy Marley introduced the footage, which starts with a gigantic concert with thousands of people in the crowd, and Bob Marley on stage. He says he wants to start from the beginning, and says that "reggae is people music." Next we see him in the recording studio, with Lashana Lynch as one of his background singers, Rita, who will go on to be his wife. These sweet musical moments are punctured by violence and Marley making some mad moves, like sneaking a whole bunch of cannabis across international borders, earning him a "you brought all that ganja through customs? Are you crazy?"

Soon it's mayhem, with people breaking into homes and shooting, images of bullet holes lingering in the walls, and more. The film will clearly have some things to say about Jamaica and Marley's political leanings, as he explains that "my life is not important to me. My life is for the people."

The colorful, vibrant film matches the intensity of Marley's music and his life, with Kingsley completely melting into the role of Marley and Lynch really holding her own in big, powerful scenes. Just like "King Richard," this could be a real Oscar contender, and you can guarantee this soundtrack is going to be one for the ages.

"Bob Marley One Love" is due to release in theaters on January 12, 2024.