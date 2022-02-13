Bob Marley Biopic Casts Kingsley Ben-Adir In Lead Role

Marley was a massive musical success who introduced reggae to much of the world with his hits like "Get Up, Stand Up," "One Love," "Could You Be Loved," "No Woman, No Cry," and "Buffalo Soldier." In addition to his musical fame, Marley became known as one of the foremost practitioners of Rastafarianism. In Jamaica, he was seen as a prophet and poet, representing a minority population that had been targeted over the years. Tragically, Marley died at the age of 36 from cancer that had spread throughout most of his body.

The reggae icon is well-loved, and hopefully the inclusion of his family members as producers means the film will be tackled with love and honesty. Paramount did well with "Rocketman," an Elton John biopic that starred Taron Egerton as the British musician, and the studio is currently developing a Bee Gees biopic with plans for Kenneth Branagh to direct.

Ben-Adir has shown he has the chops to play characters with major historical impacts, embodying them and shedding all traces of himself. I look forward to seeing what he can do with such a meaty role, and can't wait to groove along to the music when this biopic eventually debuts. Until then, fans can check out the documentary "Marley" for free on Kanopy with a library card, or just listen to "No Woman, No Cry" until the neighbors knock the door down.