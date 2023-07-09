John Krasinski Met With Real CIA Agents To Prepare For Jack Ryan

The final season of "Jack Ryan" is upon us, having successfully introduced a whole new generation to the late Tom Clancy's dynamic CIA agent while taking a few liberties with the source material. The Jack Reacher of "Reacher" was extra familiar to fans as showrunner Nick Santora stuck closely to author Lee Child's original novel "Killing Floor" when writing the first season of the hit show. But "Jack Ryan" strayed somewhat from Clancy's original vision, putting its protagonist in the middle of the action rather than relying solely on his intelligence and analytical skills to propel its stories.

And that's not a bad thing. Star John Krasinski actually turned out to be a perfectly good action hero capable of projecting both brawn and brilliance. Having physically transformed himself since his days on "The Office," the "A Quiet Place" star/director capably lead Amazon's action thriller series, which he also executive produces, across four seasons. And in the course of the show, we've seen his CIA analyst deal with all manner of nefarious threat, working his way up from analyst in the Terror Finance and Arms Division (T-FAD) to acting deputy director of the agency by the fourth and final season.

But it took more than a physical transformation to carry Krasinski and his former Marine character across that story arc. In order to convincingly play the talented CIA analyst, Krasinski made sure to do the prep work, which, as it turns out, instilled in him a new-found reverence for the intelligence services.