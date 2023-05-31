Jack Ryan Season 4 Trailer: John Krasinski Is Back With The Final Season
Reed Richards who? While superhero fans continue to breathlessly await the announcement for the quartet of actors who will get to play Marvel's first family, popular fan-cast (which came true with an unfortunately spaghettified cameo in "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness") John Krasinski has returned to remind fans of a more politically-minded genre that he still has another very high-profile project set to drop imminently. "Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan" has streamed on Prime Video since August of 2018, living up to the immense expectations of viewers who simply can't get enough of the classic action/thriller espionage novels written by author Tom Clancy. And as for Krasinski, once known predominantly as "Jim from 'The Office,'" he's completely reinvented himself as a convincing action star — helped in no small part by his acting and directing work on the "A Quiet Place" movies.
All that adds up to the promise of a fourth and final season of "Jack Ryan," bringing the adventures of the eponymous CIA spy to an explosive end. We've known for quite some time now that the series would come to a grand conclusion this year, but word has gone around that the introduction of Michael Peña's villainous new character this season could possibly lay the groundwork for a spin-off to come. That potential is coming closer and closer to being realized with the release of the new trailer for season 4, which puts the newest Acting Deputy Director of the CIA right back in the crosshairs once again with Peña's dangerous crime lord Domingo Chavez opposing him at every step of the way.
You can watch all the new footage below!
Jack Ryan comes to an end in season 4
The buck stops here and in very definitive fashion, if this trailer for "Jack Ryan" is any indication. Sure, any fan of the genre knows what to expect by now. The CIA is about to face its most existential threat yet. The shadowy figures at the center of it all might not be all that far from home after all. And who else but Jack Ryan can expose the threat once and for all? But the series has lasted this long thanks to John Krasinski's tireless performance, Tom Clancy's widely-published original stories providing the groundwork for the series, and the voracious appetite of fans all over the world.
Season 4 stars a heavy-hitting cast led by Krasinski, Wendell Pierce, Michael Kelly, Betty Gabriel, and Abbie Cornish. New additions this season include Louis Ozawa and, of course, Michael Peña. The six-episode final season will premiere with two episodes on Prime Video on June 30, 2023, with another two episodes dropping every Friday until the finale on July 14.
The fourth-and-final season of Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan finds the titular character on his most dangerous mission yet: facing an enemy both foreign and domestic. As the new CIA Acting Deputy Director, Jack Ryan is tasked with unearthing internal corruption, and in doing so, uncovers a series of suspicious black ops that could expose the vulnerability of the country. As Jack and the team investigate how deep the corruption runs, he discovers a far-worse reality — the convergence of a drug cartel with a terrorist organization — ultimately revealing a conspiracy much closer to home and testing our hero's belief in the system he has always fought to protect.