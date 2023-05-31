Jack Ryan Season 4 Trailer: John Krasinski Is Back With The Final Season

Reed Richards who? While superhero fans continue to breathlessly await the announcement for the quartet of actors who will get to play Marvel's first family, popular fan-cast (which came true with an unfortunately spaghettified cameo in "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness") John Krasinski has returned to remind fans of a more politically-minded genre that he still has another very high-profile project set to drop imminently. "Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan" has streamed on Prime Video since August of 2018, living up to the immense expectations of viewers who simply can't get enough of the classic action/thriller espionage novels written by author Tom Clancy. And as for Krasinski, once known predominantly as "Jim from 'The Office,'" he's completely reinvented himself as a convincing action star — helped in no small part by his acting and directing work on the "A Quiet Place" movies.

All that adds up to the promise of a fourth and final season of "Jack Ryan," bringing the adventures of the eponymous CIA spy to an explosive end. We've known for quite some time now that the series would come to a grand conclusion this year, but word has gone around that the introduction of Michael Peña's villainous new character this season could possibly lay the groundwork for a spin-off to come. That potential is coming closer and closer to being realized with the release of the new trailer for season 4, which puts the newest Acting Deputy Director of the CIA right back in the crosshairs once again with Peña's dangerous crime lord Domingo Chavez opposing him at every step of the way.

You can watch all the new footage below!