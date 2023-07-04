Carmy Is Finally Solving Mikey's Mystery In Season 2 Of The Bear

This article contains spoilers for "The Bear" season 2.

FX on Hulu's hit series "The Bear" has worn many hats in just two seasons on the air — it's a comedy, a drama, an eclectic and fast-paced capsule of the restaurant industry — but it isn't often considered a mystery. In season 2, Michelin Star chef Carmy Berzatto is still grappling with the loss of his older brother Mikey, a troubled addict who left him the family business, a struggling sandwich shop on the south side of Chicago. Mikey's suicide is still shrouded in intrigue, as were his intentions with the restaurant. But by the season 1 finale, Carmy and his ragtag crew are finally starting to discover the clues that his brother left behind.

Mikey's posthumous scavenger hunt kicks off when their "cousin" Richie finds a note left for Carmy behind Mikey's old locker. At first, his resentment and grief over the loss of his best friend encourage him to keep the note a secret from Carmy. He and Carmy fight over the direction of the business and he can't understand why his good friend wouldn't leave a note for him as well — simply put, he is jealous of the closure that such a note could potentially offer his cousin.

When the two have an emotional breakthrough in the season finale, Richie gives Carmy the note. He opens it privately to discover only a family recipe for spaghetti and a heartbreakingly simple message: "I love you dude. Let it rip." Carmy had been mystified all season long by the overwhelming presence of canned tomatoes in the restaurant. Upon opening them to make the spaghetti, he realizes that Mikey stored thousands of dollars inside the cans, money his uncle had previously invested in the business that was thought to be lost to Mikey's rampant drug use. This opens the doors for more questions and answers, like the meaning of the show's title.