The Bear Is A Show Title With More Than A Few Meanings

When "The Bear" first released last year, the choice for the title seemed a little strange. It wasn't until the season 1 finale, which revealed that The Bear was the name of the restaurant Carmy (Jeremy Allen White) and Sydney (Ayo Edebiri) planned to build, that the title became clear. Even then, the titular restaurant didn't even open until the very end of the second season. It's an interesting reversal of the common TV situation where the title makes sense in the beginning and then the show moves beyond it: the main character in "Veep" stops being Vice President less than halfway through the show, for instance. The main character on "New Girl" unavoidably stops being new just one season into its seven-season run.

In comparison, the fact that "The Bear" waits so long for its title to officially apply helps give viewers a sense of security. It makes it clear that this is a show with a long-term plan in mind. Season 3 of "The Bear" will be the first season where the titular restaurant is up and running from the start, which helps ensure that this show has a long way to go before it runs out of steam.

Of course, it helps that there are some other reasons for the title, reasons that are quietly explored throughout the first two seasons. Even if Carmy never chose that name for his restaurant, "The Bear" might've still worked, mainly due to a particular common phrase it invokes ...