The Bear Is A Different Show In Season 2 - Here's What's Changed

The season premiere features Carmy as focused as he's ever been. He knows that opening a new restaurant is probably a terrible idea, one that's bad for both his physical and mental health, but he'll stop at nothing to do it anyway. That even involves going into more debt with his Uncle Jimmy, a guy who's pissed to find out that Carmy found all the money Mikey owed him, but chose not to give it back. The premiere has Carmy make a short-sighted deal with the man, one that he'll probably come to regret by the end of the season: if he doesn't pay him back within 18 months, Uncle Jimmy gets to shut the new place down and sell it.

Carmy is used to defying the odds, but this is a whole new type of business situation. With months before the restaurant opens, there's so much time for him to reconsider everything he's doing. Throughout the first few episodes, he talks to multiple people about how he knows he shouldn't do any of this, but again and again, he can't bring himself to take his own advice.

But perhaps the biggest development for Carmy is the introduction of Claire (Molly Gordon), a girl from his past who clearly has the hots for him. We've often wondered if Carmy would ever get a love interest, and Claire certainly seems to be the potential answer to that question. But can Carmy even handle having a girlfriend right now? We'll just have to wait and see.