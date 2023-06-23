We Finally Learn More About Sydney's Family In Season 2 Of The Bear

This post contains spoilers through episode 2 of "The Bear" season 2.

Season 2 of Hulu's hit series "The Bear" is here, and some of our burning questions are finally being answered. Spritely sous chef Sydney has played her cards close to her chest when it comes to her personal life — mostly because her work is her life, or so it would seem. In case you need a refresher before season 2, after cracking under the pressure of a self-run high-end catering business, she starts working at Original Beef as a backup plan. Her ambition has always been at the forefront, but viewers are finally getting a peek behind the curtain of the Sydney circus.

Some huge motivations for Sydney's insatiable drive were revealed in episode 2 of the new season. First of all, she has a bit of tension with her father. Ever since her high-powered aspirations crumbled, he has been wary of her career choices. The way she tells it to Carmy, he doesn't respect her work at such a low-caliber restaurant and wants her to aim higher. But an intimate conversation between them reveals a little more about the situation.

Sydney's dad is concerned about his daughter. He doesn't want her to burn herself out the way she did with her catering business. Working under Carmy was supposed to be a temporary backup plan to help her ease back into the world of cooking, but it has come to demand just as much of her as her business did. With the renovations and franchising eating into her salary and taking up even more of her time, he is concerned that the job that was supposed to be her respite will end up causing her just as much stress as the last one.