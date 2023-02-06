The Bear Standout Ayo Edebiri Joins Abbott Elementary
Sweet baby Jesus and the grown one too, the cast of "Abbott Elementary" just got even better. The must-watch Emmy Award-winning series from Quinta Brunson has been hailed for its dynamite ensemble cast, with Brunson joined by Tyler James Williams, Janelle James, Lisa Ann Walter, Chris Perfetti, and the legendary Sheryl Lee Ralph. According to a report from Entertainment Weekly, the incredible Ayo Edebiri of "The Bear" fame has been tapped to play the guest starring role of Ayesha Teagues, the oft-referenced but yet-to-be-seen sister of Brunson's Janine. Over the last two seasons, Janine has often referenced having a complicated relationship with her sister because of a strained relationship Ayesha has with their mother. Janine has expressed how hard it has been getting Ayesha to visit Philadelphia, fearful that Janine will tell their mother that Ayesha is in town, causing unnecessary conflict.
Ebiri's Ayesha will appear for the first time during the "Valentine's Day" episode on February 8, 2023, via a FaceTime call, and will return later in the season for a larger storyline. EW also debuted an exclusive first-look clip, showing Janine calling Ayesha to wish her a happy birthday. Things seem normal until Janine acts like, well, Janine, in front of Perfetti's Jacob. As it would appear, Ayesha is nowhere near as "difficult" as Janine has painted her to be. Janine. Baby. I love you. But, what?!
Ayo Edebiri is unstoppable
Ayo Edebiri has been acting for a while, but skyrocketed into public consciousness after her dynamic performance as sous chef Sydney Adamu on Hulu's hit series, "The Bear." Ever since then, the offers for Edebiri have been rolling out faster than Family Meal. Edebiri got her start as a writer on shows like "What We Do in the Shadows" and "Dickinson," before heading on-screen as Hattie in "Dickinson" and taking over as the voice of Missy on "Big Mouth." Most recently, Edebiri was announced as joining the cast of Marvel's "Thunderbolts." She's also slated to co-star alongside Rachel Sennott for Emma Seligman's upcoming "Bottoms," the feature follow-up after her breakthrough debut, "Shiva Baby."
The upcoming episode of "Abbott Elementary" will tackle the trials and tribulations of the Valentine's Day holiday, forcing them to reckon with their own love lives. According to EW, the episode will also see Janine struggle with the realization that one of her students has a crush on her, and learning a secret about another teacher when she seeks advice. Additionally, principal Ava (Janelle James) is forced to sit in on Jacob's lesson for Black History Month after receiving a formal complaint. My entire body is already tensing up at how awkward that scene is going to play out.
"Abbott Elementary" airs on Wednesday nights at 9 p.m. ET on ABC and is available the following day on Hulu.