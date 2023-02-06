The Bear Standout Ayo Edebiri Joins Abbott Elementary

Sweet baby Jesus and the grown one too, the cast of "Abbott Elementary" just got even better. The must-watch Emmy Award-winning series from Quinta Brunson has been hailed for its dynamite ensemble cast, with Brunson joined by Tyler James Williams, Janelle James, Lisa Ann Walter, Chris Perfetti, and the legendary Sheryl Lee Ralph. According to a report from Entertainment Weekly, the incredible Ayo Edebiri of "The Bear" fame has been tapped to play the guest starring role of Ayesha Teagues, the oft-referenced but yet-to-be-seen sister of Brunson's Janine. Over the last two seasons, Janine has often referenced having a complicated relationship with her sister because of a strained relationship Ayesha has with their mother. Janine has expressed how hard it has been getting Ayesha to visit Philadelphia, fearful that Janine will tell their mother that Ayesha is in town, causing unnecessary conflict.

Ebiri's Ayesha will appear for the first time during the "Valentine's Day" episode on February 8, 2023, via a FaceTime call, and will return later in the season for a larger storyline. EW also debuted an exclusive first-look clip, showing Janine calling Ayesha to wish her a happy birthday. Things seem normal until Janine acts like, well, Janine, in front of Perfetti's Jacob. As it would appear, Ayesha is nowhere near as "difficult" as Janine has painted her to be. Janine. Baby. I love you. But, what?!