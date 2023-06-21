What You Need To Remember To Watch The Bear Season 2

The FX and Hulu series "The Bear" was like a truly incredible culinary experience turned cinematic, capturing the chaos of working in kitchens with a kind of ferocity that has to be seen to be believed. Anyone who's ever forgotten to yell "corner" and gotten creamed by someone with a full tray of drinks or burned their hand so many times that their calluses grew calluses could instantly find the rhythm of the show.

"The Bear" follows Carmen "Carmy" Berzatto (Jeremy Allen White), who left the world of Michelin stars and gourmet kitchens to take over his family's sandwich restaurant, The Original Beef of Chicagoland, after the death of his brother Mikey (Jon Bernthal). Much of the first season focused on Carmy, who — with some help from his sister Sugar (Abby Elliott) — tried to get the staff of the Beef to step up their game in part by hiring a smart young chef named Sydney (Ayo Edebiri) to help him whip things into shape. It takes a whole lot of arguing and one of the worst business days in the shop's history to make it all come together, but Sydney and Carmy have a plan for the future; one that involves starting over completely.

Season 2 of "The Bear" premieres June 22, 2023, exclusively on Hulu, and it jumps right back in and hits the ground running. (You can check out our review here!) A whole lot happened in that first season, especially right at the end, so let's take a quick look back at everything you'll need to remember to enjoy the new season.