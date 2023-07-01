Henry Cavill Was Literally Steaming In The Witcher Season 1, Thanks To A Cold Set And Yogurt Goop

Henry Cavill's Geralt of Rivia is a monster hunter of few words. The White Wolf has put other Witchers to shame, slaying ungodly beasts across The Continent and letting his actions (and deadly combat skills) do the talking for him. Across the first two seasons of the Netflix show, he's faced just about every nightmarish creature imaginable — from Bruxas to Leshen — and come out on top.

There was the time he ripped out the tongue of a Nekker just so he could have something to wield after losing his own blade earlier in the fight. Then, there was the time he easily took care of a flying monstrosity known as the Chernobog in season 2, downing the winged beast with his magic powers before landing a killing blow once the Chernobog took flight again. And who could forget the opening moments of "The Witcher" season 1, when Geralt sliced open a giant Kikimora, introducing both the show and himself in suitably brutal fashion.

But often, we don't get to see Geralt's battles actually play out, instead witnessing the bloody aftermath. Which, as it happens, can often be just as effective a way of conveying the White Wolf's monster hunting skills as actually showing the slaying in question. In one such case, rather than doing battle with a CGI creation, Henry Cavill had a much more tangible experience — specifically being covered in yogurt.