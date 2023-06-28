Sci-Fi Box Office Hits That Have Caught Us By Surprise In 2023

Not to repeat ourselves here, but a "Spider-Man" moving doing well at the box office is, perhaps, the least surprising thing imaginable. That having been said, the degree to which "Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse" has delivered on that front is damn near record-breaking levels. It speaks volumes about how much people love these movies in particular, as well as the reputation that 2018's "Into the Spider-Verse" garnered. It turns out, the audience grew rather remarkably in the nearly five years between installments.

"Into the Spider-Verse" did quite well for itself, taking in $375 million worldwide against a $90 million budget. Perhaps even more impressively, it took home the Oscar for Best Animated Feature. That all teed up the ball for a much, much bigger sequel. When "Across the Spider-Verse" arrived in theaters in early June, it shattered expectations, taking in a monster $120.6 million during its opening weekend and setting it up for a gigantic haul. While the movie has yet to finish its run, it has already earned $563 million worldwide. Sony's animated sequel is expected to finish with at least $650 million, or more than 40% over what the original made.

In the realm of blockbuster movies, it's genuinely hard to find comps for movies that made that much more than their predecessors, but "Batman Begins" ($356.7 million) to "The Dark Knight" ($1 billion) is one of the only other ones out there. There's also "John Wick" ($87.7 million) to "John Wick: Chapter 2" ($171.5 million). No matter how you slice it, that's some damn good company to be in. It would have been outlandish to expect this sort of performance. It's downright spectacular.