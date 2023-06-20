Black Mirror's Horrifying Playtest Monster Was A Monstrous Labor Of Love

"Black Mirror" season 6 has taken a slight detour from the anthology's usual approach of peering into a future dominated by nefarious technology of one sort or another. As real-life tech horrors catch up with the dystopian visions depicted in the show, "Black Mirror" has evolved from a sci-fi series into something new entirely. Series creator Charlie Brooker revealed as much prior to the sixth season's debut when he told GQ, "I definitely approached this season thinking, 'Whatever my assumptions are about 'Black Mirror,' I'm going to throw them out and do something different.'"

Brooker has always been intrigued by more than just the dark side of tech, weaving in elements of every genre you can imagine across the previous five seasons of "Black Mirror." Back in "Playtest," the second episode of season 3, the creator/writer veered into outright horror territory, combining his typically grim take on tech with a more traditional horror tale that easily made for one of the scariest episodes of "Black Mirror."

Directed by "10 Cloverfield Lane" and "Prey" filmmaker Dan Trachtenberg, the episode was notable for its full-on embrace of horror imagery and tropes, with a literal haunted house providing the setting for the episode's big climax. "Playtest" follows Cooper (Wyatt Russell), a traveling American trying to escape his suburban upbringing and the memory of caring for his dementia-ravaged father. In London, after he signs up to test out a new Augmented Reality video game, he finds himself implanted with a "Mushroom" — a small chip that taps into his deepest fears, manifesting them as visual hallucinations. Things slowly unravel from there, with Cooper confronting all manner of horrific fear made real, including a giant spider creature with the face of his childhood bully. Which, as it happens, posed somewhat of a challenge for the VFX artists.