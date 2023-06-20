Marvel's The Incredible Hulk Introduced And Forgot A New Villain – Until Now

If you want to split hairs (and who doesn't?), the Marvel Cinematic Universe didn't begin in earnest until the release of Jon Favreau's "Iron Man 2" in 2010. That film was made after Disney purchased the film rights to thousands of Marvel Comics characters in late August of 2009. Two previous films were then grandfathered into the series ex post facto. Indeed, the germ to make an Avengers feature film began with a credits cookie at the end of Favreau's 2008 film "Iron Man," wherein Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) appeared to recruit the title hero into the Avengers Initiative. At the time, that was merely a cute in-joke for Marvel fans and not a declaration of purpose.

2008 also saw the release of Louis Leterrier's "The Incredible Hulk" starring Edward Norton as the title character. That film was seen at the time as an action-forward antidote to Ang Lee's more cerebral "Hulk" from five years prior. "The Incredible Hulk," playfully lifting an idea from "Iron Man," featured a cameo from Robert Downey, Jr. as Tony Stark, linking the two films. By the time "Iron Man 2" was released, linking material became of paramount importance to the series, and thus began a 15-year-long film and TV series that has dominated the popular consciousness. It's notable that the Hulk was re-cast post-2009, and Mark Ruffalo played the part in subsequent films. The recasting forced "The Incredible Hulk" into persona non grata territory, rarely regarded on the same level as the more successful films that followed.

As the MCU has progressed, however, certain elements have been pulled from "The Incredible Hulk" and folded into the main narrative of the media franchise. This means that the semi-canonical film can now be accepted as a central part of the series. Let me explain.