Guardians Of The Galaxy 3's Score Used 'Instruments' From A Hardware Store

With "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3," astute listeners might have noticed the score featured some slightly different touches than the previous two films in the series. The music got a little spacier, a little weirder, a little sadder, and a lot of that could be owed to composer John Murphy, who was relatively new to the series. His first work on the "Guardians" series wasn't in one of their theatrical appearances but in the 2022 Disney+ special.

The score might not be the first thing that comes to mind with "Guardians of the Galaxy." Because of how frequent they are, some viewers might only note the eclectic classic rock needle drops in the series. But the work across the first two movies from composer Tyler Bates gave the series a slick and orchestral score befitting its outcast characters and their off-beat adventures. Bates consistently worked with writer and director James Gunn from his feature directorial debut "Slither" on to "Vol. 2."

According to Film Music Reporter, that all changed when Gunn began working on 2021's "The Suicide Squad," and Bates departed from it. That opened up a new potential collaboration, and for a filmmaker like Gunn who is especially particular about the mind of music that he uses from scene to scene, the composer would need to be the right pick. And John Murphy was.

Since "The Suicide Squad," Murphy has been Gunn's go-to composer, and he brought the same mix of strange invention and technical brilliance to the series that its director has. In fact, he took some odd turns for "Vol. 3," including using the sounds of a hardware store's tools to bolster the score.