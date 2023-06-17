Guardians Of The Galaxy 3's Humanimals Required A Truly Massive Team Of Artists

Alexei Dmitirew said of the 30-Humanimals-at-once days that:

"Those were big days. [...] Each one of them had such a different approach and system to putting it together. [...] They all had teeth, gloves, and some wore contact lenses."

Dmitriew pointed out that one of the more creative details of the Humanimals' masks was their eyes. The rubbery/silicone facial prostheses were applied to the actors' faces, and the hair would be applied, but the eyes would be left off. This is for the animals, of course, that couldn't get away with wearing contact lenses (like the bat characters), or those who could simply look out with their own eyes (some of the bears seem to have human eyeballs). The eyes would be constructed with a 3D printer and then locked onto the already-applied facial pieces. The solution of making eyes stick was ingenious. Dmitriew said that "the eyes were then put on after makeup was done, and they would lock in with magnets." Lightweight and elegant.

Dmitirew also noted that several of the characters wore wigs. It seems that none of the human-like hairdos that the Humanimals sported were the actors' actual hair. The wigs, Dmitirew said, were designed with the schematics of the facial makeup in mind, assuring that none of his hard work would be obscured.

While the 30-odd Humanimals were a massive project, both Dmitirew and Russek were already in fighting shape. Thanks to the recently completed "The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special," an hour-long TV episode released on Disney+, a lot of the "assembly line" had more or less been put together. Both artists knew how to work on dozens, if not hundreds, of extras. The only issue? Now they had to reinvent the wheel.