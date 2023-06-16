Pixar's Elemental Is A Richer, More Thoughtful Film Than You May Realize

When "Elemental" was first announced (and especially following the release of the trailer), there were a lot of complaints that the film seemed to be following the same formula as Disney's "Zootopia." Hell, the review we published here on /Film even makes mention of the similarities. However, the similarities between "Elemental" and "Zootopia" start and end with the most obvious, surface-level comparisons.

Yes, they are both about bustling cities filled with anthropomorphic characters that tend to stick to their own "type" and sometimes have less-than-positive biases toward those different than their own and it's the unlikely pairing of two opposites that serve as the center of the story. But, uh, that's about it. And I'm not trying to sound like a jerk here by saying this, but if you think "Elemental" and "Zootopia" are one and the same, that's a skill issue on your part and you might have some unchecked biases of your own to interrogate.

"Zootopia" is about defying stereotypes and learning not to judge a person for their appearance wrapped in a buddy-cop comedy. "Elemental" is a love story about cultural sharing, the quest for equitable treatment, and how marginalized people often put pressure on themselves to appease their parents so their sacrifices don't feel like they were for nothing ... usually at the expense of their own happiness and passions.

Equating these two films feels reductive at best. While they both obviously use the Pixar gold standard of world-building to make these themes accessible even to the most privileged among us (because marginalized folks are already very well-versed in this way of living), they're both telling wildly different stories. And that's exactly the problem with offensively lumping them in together. We wouldn't say "Moonlight" and "But I'm a Cheerleader" are the same movie just because they focus on queer characters and we shouldn't do it with "Elemental" and "Zootopia," either.