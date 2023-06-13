Elemental Filmmakers On Creating A Hopeful Story In An Unhopeful Era [Exclusive Interview]

This is such a specific story with it being an immigrant story, but at the same time, it feels universal and very relatable even if that is not your experience. How do you take something that is so specific and make it feel welcoming to everybody's experience?

Sohn: So much of it has to do with this belief in this kind of resonance. I used to make fun of the periodic table of elements. I used to make fun of it by adding like, "It looks like apartment complexes to me. Copper lives next to helium, but they're gassy, so be careful." I used to do these jokes, but it was never a story. It was just something I did in school. But then later, years, years later, I had this event with my parents where I got to thank them for the sacrifices that they made. It was a very moving thing for me and I came back to Pixar and I told some folks this story and they're like, "Oh, that's your film and you got to do that. That's the next idea for you." And it's like, "Okay."

It was such a moving thing that it became this guiding light, but I didn't know where to put that into a vehicle. But then it started merging with that old idea of, "Oh, right, part of their experience was they came to a new place without any money, without knowing the language." That feels like this world of apartments with these different disparate elements and I boiled it down to this earth, water, fire, air thing. That started to grow into something that the idea resonated with the images and the world idea, but that wasn't it. This little personal nugget that I had, as we brought more people on, they would all connect to it in different ways. Then Denise got us getting to talk to a whole bunch of artists at Pixar from all over the world, all first-gen, second-gen, and they all started resonating with it, but then also bringing their own personal lives to it. That is almost like a little something that tells you that like, "Oh, if it's resonating, it could have those possible connections."

Ream: Yeah. More far-reaching, yeah.