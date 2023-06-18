Is Geena Davis Reprising Her Role In Beetlejuice 2?
This year marks the 35th anniversary of "Beetlejuice," a truly unique entry in the horror comedy genre and easily one of the most creative and satisfying things filmmaker Tim Burton has ever put together. It benefits from audiences not being tired of his gothic circus motif, but really it's the power of Michael Keaton that makes this movie sing.
Fans of "Beetlejuice" have another reason to celebrate this year, albeit cautiously, because after decades of rumors, "Beetlejuice 2" is finally on the way. Production has already started in the United Kingdom with Michael Keaton returning as the ghost with the most, and Winona Ryder reprising her role as the goth, death-obsessed teen (now an adult) Lydia Deetz. Joining the cast as Lydia's daughter is "Wednesday" star Jenna Ortega, and a few other new faces.
But what about the other two key characters from the original "Beetlejuice" movie? Let's not forget that the story, despite its title, was actually centered on Barbara and Adam, a lovely couple (played by Geena Davis and Alec Baldwin) who died in a tragic car accident just as they were about to begin a nice quiet summer fixing up their lovely rural home. Well, Geena Davis was recently asked about her potential involvement in "Beetlejuice 2," and you might not like what she has to say.
'Unless it's a surprise to me, no'
Geena Davis recently appeared on the morning show TODAY at NBC, where she was asked whether or not she would be returning for "Beetlejuice 2." In an interview off-air, Davis said, "Unless it's a surprise to me, no."
That's a bit of a bummer. But at the same time, it doesn't mean Barbara can't still make an appearance. Plenty of cameos have been added to movies in reshoots, and sometimes filmmakers will intentionally wait to handle those details to avoid any potential leaks about these kinds of roles. But there is one potential wrinkle Davis sees as a problem with Adam and Barbara returning. Davis explained:
"I think it makes sense because we told the story of the Maitlands, and in that world, ghosts don't age. You stay in the same clothes you died in and everything."
On TODAY, Davis alluded to the fact that she and Alec Baldwin have clearly aged, but she also agreed that visual effects technology has made it so anyone can appear as their younger self, thanks to digital de-aging. This summer we'll see a young Harrison Ford cracking whips as Indiana Jones. So why can't we see Adam and Barbara living their best afterlife in the ghost world?
Granted, the troubling situation that Alec Baldwin recently found himself in after a tragic incident on the set of "Rust" makes it unlikely that the sequel would bring him back. And bringing Davis back without Baldwin may just feel odd. So perhaps it's best if we just assume Barbara and Adam completed some unfinished business and have moved on.