Is Geena Davis Reprising Her Role In Beetlejuice 2?

This year marks the 35th anniversary of "Beetlejuice," a truly unique entry in the horror comedy genre and easily one of the most creative and satisfying things filmmaker Tim Burton has ever put together. It benefits from audiences not being tired of his gothic circus motif, but really it's the power of Michael Keaton that makes this movie sing.

Fans of "Beetlejuice" have another reason to celebrate this year, albeit cautiously, because after decades of rumors, "Beetlejuice 2" is finally on the way. Production has already started in the United Kingdom with Michael Keaton returning as the ghost with the most, and Winona Ryder reprising her role as the goth, death-obsessed teen (now an adult) Lydia Deetz. Joining the cast as Lydia's daughter is "Wednesday" star Jenna Ortega, and a few other new faces.

But what about the other two key characters from the original "Beetlejuice" movie? Let's not forget that the story, despite its title, was actually centered on Barbara and Adam, a lovely couple (played by Geena Davis and Alec Baldwin) who died in a tragic car accident just as they were about to begin a nice quiet summer fixing up their lovely rural home. Well, Geena Davis was recently asked about her potential involvement in "Beetlejuice 2," and you might not like what she has to say.