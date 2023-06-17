Extraction 2 Made Chris Hemsworth 'Strip Down' The Body He Built For Thor

When he isn't rampaging through the latest Marvel CGI-fest as the God of Thunder, Chris Hemsworth can be found extracting stuff on Netflix as black market operative Tyler Rake. The character seemed to resonate with audiences back in 2020 when "Extraction" hit the streamer and promptly became a huge hit. Which is why Rake is back for a second round, having miraculously made it through being shot in the neck and falling off a bridge at the end of the first movie.

"Extraction 2" has now hit Netflix, providing plenty of high intensity action as Hemsworth's hero once again shoots and punches his way through wave after wave of bad guys. The sequel sees the Aussie star re-team with "Thor" franchise co-star Idris Elba, who shows up as a character known simply as the Man in the Suit. But unlike in his role as Thor, where his godly might is projected by Hemsworth's hulking physique, the leading man has to be a lot more nimble here in order to make it through his extraction missions. Which means the actor has to trim down his body for the shoots.

With "Extraction 2" pushing the envelope as far as the action goes, that was more important than ever. This time around there's a 21-minute "one-take" sequence (which is, in reality, a few takes stitched together) that Hemsworth claims is the "hardest thing [he's] ever done." Good thing he was in perfect shape for this outing, then.