Extraction 2's Train Sequence Was Filmed With Next To No CGI

Director Sam Hargrave is back again with a follow-up to his debut action-thriller, "Extraction," with Chris Hemsworth returning as the badass black ops mercenary, Tyler Rake. The first entry, although enjoyable in bursts, followed a somewhat convoluted plot — a drug lord's son is kidnapped by a rival crime lord and several parties fight one another to retrieve said teenager to safety, leaving destruction in their wake. If one can look past the sickly-yellow filter and the consistently dour atmosphere of the film, "Extraction" works best as a character-centered action spectacle that uses mayhem as narrative mileage. With "Extraction 2" just around the corner, it only makes sense for the sequel to raise its action stakes and aim for a grander setting.

In an interview with Collider, Hargrave talked about the improved practical effects that are set to drive the sequel's look and feel, including a train sequence that uses minimal CGI for the sake of grounded realism. It's nice to know that the folks involved with "Extraction 2" have tried to keep things as real as possible, as Hargarve believes that the best kind of action springs forth from practical special effects that enhances emotional throughline.

While train-centered action sequences are a staple trope in almost-all action franchises, "Extraction 2" intends to keep things real, even if filming such scenes is "shockingly difficult." Depending on the context of the train sequence, it can come off as especially thrilling with the aid of practical effects, as overuse of CGI dulls even the most kinetic scenes where a lot is occurring at once. Let's look at what Hargrave had to say.