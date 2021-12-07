Chris Hemsworth Braces For A Much Colder Sequel In Extraction 2 Behind-The-Scenes Tease

Rake lives! Don't ask us how, but the "why" part is a little easier to explain. The return of Chris Hemsworth's Tyler Rake served as the centerpiece reveal of the new "Extraction 2" teaser at Netflix's Tudum event earlier this year, which briefly recapped the events taking place at the climax of the first film and set the stage for how he apparently survived getting shot and falling off a bridge into the river below. Having spent the past several years portraying a nearly invincible superhero in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, maybe some habits are just hard to break for Mr. Hemsworth.

In any case, we recently received word from "Extraction" director Sam Hargrave that production on the sequel was set to commence. Now, we're getting even further proof of that as Hemsworth himself filmed a brief video alongside Hargrave on a train amid the very wintry conditions in Prague. Marvel veterans Joe and Anthony Russo were respectively credited for the screenplay and story of the first film, with Joe Russo returning to write the sequel. Their official joint Twitter account posted the new video featuring Hemsworth and Hargrave, which you can watch below.