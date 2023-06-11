Charlie Cox Thought For Sure His Daredevil Was Done When Netflix Canceled The Show

Production of "Daredevil: Born Again" may be paused while Hollywood writers strike for a fair contract, but the show's release is currently still scheduled for release in 2024 — well within grasp. This will leave only a six-year gap between "Born Again" and the original "Daredevil," which ran for three seasons from 2015 to 2018. Many fans thought this gap would be far longer — and Matt Murdock/The Man Without Fear himself, Charlie Cox, thought he'd never be putting the suit on again.

Though "Daredevil" was a hit with fans and critics alike, it became a casualty of production company Marvel Television severing ties with the distributor, Netflix. Its sibling shows — "Jessica Jones," "Luke Cage," "Iron Fist," "The Defenders," and "The Punisher" — were canceled as well. Back in 2018, in the aftermath of this purge, Cox discussed his feelings about the cancellation with Entertainment Weekly:

"The truth is, I felt like we had a lot of stories to tell, and although I understand [the cancellation], I'm very saddened by that [...] It's weird to think there's a chance I won't be playing Matt Murdock ever again. That's a bizarre feeling, because that character has been such a huge part of my life for the last four and a half years."

The Netflix Marvel series have since been relocated to Disney+, the in-house streamer of Marvel's parent company. "Daredevil," though is the only one thus far getting an outright revival (Jon Bernthal's Punisher will also be putting in an appearance in "Born Again.") At Fan Expo Philadelphia 2023, Cox and his co-star Vincent D'Onofrio (Wilson Fisk/The Kingpin) discussed "Born Again." Cox reiterated the "bizarre feeling" he felt after the cancellation and his relief at being able to play Daredevil again.