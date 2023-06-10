How Costuming Creates The World Of Yorgos Lanthimos' Poor Things

Cinematic costumes are an Oscars category that you might have talked over during your most recent watch party, but any fashionista knows that clothes can tell a story just as well as a screenplay. Some films rely on wardrobe for their most memorable moments, like Jennifer Garner's iconic dress from "13 Going on 30," or for defining a character through the years, like Gwenyth Paltrow's green silk in "Great Expectations."

Acclaimed filmmaker Yorgos Lanthimos is no stranger to costume drama, having previously explored the genre with "The Favorite" in 2017. Like his previous film, his forthcoming feature "Poor Things" will star Emma Stone. The pair are both interested in how fashion assists in communicating aspects of a character and the world around them.

In their latest endeavor, costumes were a big consideration. The film is based on a novel of the same name about a drowned girl named Bella who is revived with the brain of an infant by a mad scientist. Although it's set in the 19th century, it delves into a surrealist, ahistorical realm through science fiction. This departure from reality was reflected in the wardrobe, as costumes are often used as a visual indicator to place characters in time.

"Holly Waddington, who did the costumes, and I realized early on that costumes and production design would be a very important part of not only telling this story, but creating a world," the director explained to Vogue in a May 2023 interview.

Lanthimos added that the futuristic elements of the novel encouraged him and Waddington to explore unconventional wardrobe options that weren't necessarily loyal to the period setting. "We looked at materials they used in the '70s and thought about how they would work in a costume, from latex to plastic to all sorts of things," he revealed.