Look Closely, And You'll See Extraction's Deadly Weapons Are Really Just Rubber

In years to come, we'll tell tales of the time we were locked inside during a global pandemic with only Netflix for comfort. And in our time of need, what heroes did our streaming overlords send? Chris Hemsworth, of course, who punched and shot his way through a couple hours of non-stop action in "Extraction."

Joe Russo's tale of a black ops mercenary hired to free the kidnapped son of an Indian drug lord apparently struck quite a chord back in 2020, becoming Netflix's most popular original movie. And while the "Avengers: Endgame" co-director added what he no doubt saw as significant emotional depth to his "Extraction" script, the movie was a pretty run-of-the-mill actioner that relied more on fancy camera work and well-crafted stunts than anything else.

Directed by Sam Hargrave, himself a stunt coordinator and performer, "Extraction" wasn't quite as bland as some of the other offerings the Russo brothers have been involved in since their "Avengers" tenure. Hargrave was in top shape for the filming, and got about as hands-on as you can get while shooting, putting himself in the center of the action by taking over camera op duties on many of the film's most outlandish action scenes. That included what might be the best part of the feature's 156 minutes: a 12-minute one-take shot that followed Hemsworth's Tyler Rake as he battled his way through the streets of Ahmedabad, India (standing in for Dhaka, Bangladesh) as he tried to pull off the titular extraction.

Unfortunately for Hargrave, shooting on location meant he had to make a significant sacrifice — namely, using rubber weapons.