Will Michael Keaton's Batman Be Wasted On Younger Viewers?

Our readers recently picked the greatest Batman actor ever, making the correct decision in choosing Michael Keaton. But that result was surprising. These days, the Christopher Nolan movies are usually heralded as the epitome of Batman on film, owing to the fact the "Dark Knight" trilogy rescued its hero from the brink of oblivion after "Batman & Robin" almost killed the franchise for good. That, and the Nolan films were (mostly) excellent. Meanwhile, Michael Keaton and the two Tim Burton-helmed movies in which he starred are often overshadowed, relegated to a courteous mention while the "Dark Knight" movies dominate the modern discourse.

But now, younger audiences will be confronted with the OG Batman whether they like it or not, as Keaton has been drafted in to help sell the latest attempt at making a decent DC movie with "The Flash." And according to early buzz and James Gunn, who says it's one of the best superhero movies ever made, Andy Muschietti's take on the Scarlet Speedster might have actually accomplished that mission.

Which, it's not an exaggeration to say, will be a triumph not just for DC, but for Keaton's Batman, who will have once again helped breathe life into the superhero genre after basically inventing the modern superhero blockbuster with 1989's "Batman." Unfortunately, there's no promise this is the way things will happen. With superhero movie fatigue well and truly setting in, "The Flash" needs Keaton's return to be a big deal in order to succeed. But there's a nagging sense that bringing back the star of "Batman" and 1992's "Batman Returns" just doesn't have the same appeal among younger audiences as, say Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield cameoing in "Spider-Man: No Way Home." But it should! And I'm here to tell you whippersnappers why.