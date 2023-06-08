The Flash Director Andy Muschietti Let Michael Keaton Take The Batman Reins

30 years ago, Michael Keaton walked away from Batman. The man who'd helped establish a new blockbuster blueprint with 1989's "Batman," and then terrified kids nationwide with 1992's "Batman Returns," departed the franchise after director Joel Schumacher was brought in to lighten things up. And a big part of why Keaton called it quits had to do with his personal vision of what Batman represented.

Back in the late-'80s when director Tim Burton was gearing up for "Batman," he and Keaton met to discuss their ideas for the movie, discovering they were both aligned in their view of the character as a darker, psychologically troubled figure. Keaton had mapped out a backstory for Bruce Wayne that led him to play the part of the tortured billionaire as just that, eschewing the "playboy" persona that was a crucial element of subsequent portrayals. Keaton's Wayne was odd, brooding, and a little erratic. You believed he was just crazy enough to launch a one-man crusade against crime dressed as a bat, especially in the context of Burton and production designer Anton Furst's industrial nightmare vision of Gotham City.

Things only got more nightmarish in "Batman Returns," which featured the titular hero committing multiple homicides and a plot that involved drowning the first-born sons of Gotham. And despite it being the best Batman movie (let's just be honest, here), Warner Bros. decided a change was required, hence the aforementioned arrival of Joel Schumacher. Unfortunately, the director's ambitions didn't necessarily match up with Keaton's conception of Bruce Wayne as a tortured loner. And so he was out.

Now, he's returning as Batman for "The Flash," and thankfully, it looks as though the Oscar-nominee was once again given free rein to play the character the way he wanted.