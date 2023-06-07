Perry Mason Has Been Canceled At HBO After Two Seasons

The streaming era has claimed yet another victim and, sadly, no altruistic lawyers will be riding to its defense this time. In a deeply unfortunate (but not altogether surprising) development, HBO has chosen not to renew the acclaimed "Perry Mason" detective series for a third season. The news comes courtesy of Deadline, marking the end of the network's prestige-minded attempts to reboot the popular IP with a much darker and more film noir bend. The results had been received mostly positively, with /Film's Chris Evangelista's most recent review of the second season indicating that "Perry Mason' season 2 is slick and stylish and unapologetically aimed at adults. It's also a show without much room to grow — this feels like more of an ending than a new beginning. But if 'Perry Mason' should step back into a courtroom for a third season, I'll be there."

Unfortunately, that no longer appears to be in the cards for the Matthew Rhys-starring show. In a statement, HBO had this to say about the cancellation:

"We are tremendously grateful for the remarkable work of Matthew Rhys and the unrivaled cast and crew of 'Perry Mason' for their reimagining of such a treasured and storied franchise. While we won't be moving forward with another season of the series, we are excited to continue working with the brilliant creatives at Team Downey on future projects."

Those "future projects" include "The Sympathizer," which recently created some buzz with its trailer showing Robert Downey, Jr. portraying multiple characters in an adaptation of author Viet Thanh Nguyen's Pulitzer Prize-winning book. But unfortunately for fans of Rhys' deeply morose Perry, Juliet Rylance's wonderfully layered Della Street, and Chris Chalk's relentless cop-turned-private-investigator Paul Drake, this is the end of the line for "Perry Mason."