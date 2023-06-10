The 10 Best Jason Lee Movies & TV Shows, Ranked

Professional skateboarder turned actor Jason Lee consistently brings a funny everyman presence to his projects. While you shouldn't overlook Lee's TV performances — he was nominated for a Golden Globe for "My Name is Earl," after all — his best work so far has come from feature films ranging from indie flicks to Hollywood blockbusters. On the big screen, Lee consistently delivers on his wry charm. Acting professionally since 1993, Lee has exhibited a wide range beyond the comedic roles that got his acting career started. This extends to horror movies, prestige dramas, and conspiracy thrillers that place Lee's characters directly in sinister crosshairs.

Throughout his career, Lee has worked with influential filmmakers such as Kevin Smith, Cameron Crowe, and Lawrence Kasdan, who have made great use of his subtle depth and inherent likability. Even on the occasions when Lee is playing an antagonist, there is still an appeal in his performance that keeps the audience's attention riveted on him. With that in mind, here are Jason Lee's 10 best movies.