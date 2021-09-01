Underrated Gem Vanilla Sky Is Getting A New Blu-Ray For Its 20th Anniversary

This is bound to be a controversial statement, but I don't care for the work of Cameron Crowe. And yes, that includes "Almost Famous," perhaps his best-loved movie. I don't fault anyone for liking/loving "Almost Famous," but I've just never enjoyed the movie (save for the scenes featuring Philip Seymour Hoffman). But there is one Cameron Crowe movie I unabashedly love, and that would be "Vanilla Sky." Not everything in "Vanilla Sky" works, and the original film that inspired it, "Open Your Eyes," is damn good on its own. But I love how big and weird "Vanilla Sky" is. I love that Tom Cruise spends a large chunk of the movie wearing a creepy rubber mask or covered in prosthetics. I love how the film is constantly unmoored as it embraces dream logic. We need more movies like this – movies where directors use their clout to land a big budget and then go crazy instead of playing it safe.

In "Vanilla Sky," we follow

the story of a young New York City publishing magnate who finds himself on an unexpected roller-coaster ride of romance, comedy, suspicion, love, sex and dreams in a mind-bending search for his soul.

Starring Tom Cruise, Penélope Cruz, Kurt Russell, Jason Lee, Noah Taylor, and Cameron Diaz (with a fun Tilda Swinton cameo to boot), "Vanilla Sky" is celebrating its 20th anniversary this year, and Paramount is marking the occasion with a new Blu-ray remastered from a new 4K film transfer under Cameron Crowe's supervision. The Blu-ray arrives on November 16, 2021, with new bonus material.