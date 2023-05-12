John Wick Prequel The Continental Took Its Classic Movie Influences Quite Literally

The "John Wick" franchise is at a series high in terms of critical acclaim (our own Jacob Hall couldn't stop raving about it after its SXSW premiere) and box office success, but if you saw "Chapter 4" you know that it feels like the final word on the main story. But when the last movie, a 2.5-hour R-rated action epic, pulls in over $400 million at the box office alone you know that's not the last time we're seeing this world.

Even before the massive success of "Chapter 4," the powers that be were working on spin-offs, both in the feature film and limited series spaces, and both prequels.

On the film side, we have "Ballerina" starring Ana de Armas and featuring "Wick" vets Ian McShane, Anjelica Huston, the great Lance Reddick (in one of his final performances), and, of course, Keanu Reeves as John Wick making an appearance of some sort.

Peacock is going even further back in the timeline for a three-episode limited series "The Continental" that takes place in the 1970s and will show how McShane and Reddick's characters became established at the hotel for assassins. The studio promises the show will be action-packed, but to expect a different kind of action.

"John Wick" is a modern action series in every sense of the word. From choreography to cinematography and camera movement, it is an action series for today. In order to capture the feel of the 1970s, the filmmakers are taking inspiration from other '70s films, including taking into account their visual style and even the limitations they had to work with at the time.