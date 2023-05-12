John Wick Prequel The Continental Took Its Classic Movie Influences Quite Literally
The "John Wick" franchise is at a series high in terms of critical acclaim (our own Jacob Hall couldn't stop raving about it after its SXSW premiere) and box office success, but if you saw "Chapter 4" you know that it feels like the final word on the main story. But when the last movie, a 2.5-hour R-rated action epic, pulls in over $400 million at the box office alone you know that's not the last time we're seeing this world.
Even before the massive success of "Chapter 4," the powers that be were working on spin-offs, both in the feature film and limited series spaces, and both prequels.
On the film side, we have "Ballerina" starring Ana de Armas and featuring "Wick" vets Ian McShane, Anjelica Huston, the great Lance Reddick (in one of his final performances), and, of course, Keanu Reeves as John Wick making an appearance of some sort.
Peacock is going even further back in the timeline for a three-episode limited series "The Continental" that takes place in the 1970s and will show how McShane and Reddick's characters became established at the hotel for assassins. The studio promises the show will be action-packed, but to expect a different kind of action.
"John Wick" is a modern action series in every sense of the word. From choreography to cinematography and camera movement, it is an action series for today. In order to capture the feel of the 1970s, the filmmakers are taking inspiration from other '70s films, including taking into account their visual style and even the limitations they had to work with at the time.
They're literally using the same equipment as some late '60s classics
In a recent interview with Deadline's Mike Fleming, director Albert Hughes ("The Book of Eli") said the mandate from the beginning was to make this series feel as authentically 1970s as they possibly could. Of course, "John Wick" fans should expect a highly stylized approach, but it will be different, taking direct inspiration from the movies of the late '60s and early '70s. And not just that! They're literally filming this story with the same lenses that were used on "Cool Hand Luke," "The Graduate," and "Doctor Zhivago."
Those lenses aren't as technologically, machine-perfect as the lenses used today, but their flaws are what give those movies their personality and that personality will be a part of "The Continental."
"If you look closely at it, you'll see all these weird flares and glares and, at the bottom of the frame is a little blurry and the top over here is a little blurry."
This is very much like Tarantino's insistence on shooting on film. There's a quality to the imperfections of the old way of doing things that gives a film or, in this case, a limited streaming service that feeling of authenticity in a way that modern filmmaking technology can't match with 100% accuracy.
"The Continental" starring Colin Woodell as Young Winston, Ayomide Adegun as Young Charon, and Mel Gibson as Cormac, The Continental's 1970s manager, is due to debut on Peacock September 22, 2023.