Here's When You Can Watch Evil Dead Rise At Home

"Evil Dead Rise" is a wild cinematic experience. As our own Jacob Hall wrote in his review out of SXSW, "While certainly darker than Raimi's films, this is, like them, a hyper-violent tour through a nightmarish funhouse that pauses only to show off something gnarly enough that you can only scream or laugh." After the remake delivered an unhinged, cruel, unfunny film, "Evil Dead Rise" knows when to dial up the joy and the fun, while also being rather bleak and scary.

Lee Cronin's "Evil Dead Rise" stars Lily Sullivan and Alyssa Sutherland in two star-making roles, with a story that takes the franchise out of the woods and into the big city. But now the film is headed somewhere else — home.

Warner Bros. Pictures announced (via Bloody Disgusting) that the film is heading to VOD tomorrow, May 9, 2023, for $24.99. It will also be available for 48-hour rental via PVOD for $19.99, in case you want to experience the horror but don't want to own the film. "Evil Dead Rise" will be available wherever you rent films digitally, like Amazon, iTunes, Vudu, and Google Play.