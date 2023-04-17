Evil Dead Rise's Unsettling Cheese Grater Scene Came From The Director's Pandemic Quarantine

Do you ever find yourself sitting quietly at home when you suddenly realize your house is full of stuff that could easily kill you? Your average kitchen alone contains multiple items or devices that can accidentally butcher a person if used incorrectly: knives, blenders, garbage disposals, and so on. And let's not forget cheese graters! There's a good reason the Protagonist (John David Washington) immediately goes for one of the suckers while fighting a pack of Russian goons in "Tenet." Smack 'em, throat punch 'em, and slam their head against the wall! Truly it's the only kitchen utensil you'll ever need, and it's dishwasher safe.

Anyway, where was I? Right, your house can kill you. That's long been an unspoken implication in horror films and the "Evil Dead" movies are no exception. Most of them take place in a remote cabin in the forest or, in the case of "Army of Darkness," in medieval Britain. Yet, as often as not, it's only when the Deadites weaponize the common household objects around them that things get really gnarly, be they cellar doors, windows, or a regular pencil. At one point in "Evil Dead" (i.e. the 2013 reboot), a possessed character even slices their own tongue in half using a box cutter, just to terrorize those looking on.

Hoping to avoid disappointing fans of a cult horror/comedy franchise renowned for its splattery, icky nastiness, writer/director Lee Cronin ("The Hole in the Ground") is giving it his all with his new installment, "Evil Dead Rise." The movie hasn't opened in theaters at the time of writing, yet its trailer has already given us one of the property's more distressful moments involving — what else — a cheese grater. According to Cronin, you can thank the pandemic for inspiring that particularly wince-inducing gross-out gag.