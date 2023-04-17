Evil Dead Rise's Unsettling Cheese Grater Scene Came From The Director's Pandemic Quarantine
Do you ever find yourself sitting quietly at home when you suddenly realize your house is full of stuff that could easily kill you? Your average kitchen alone contains multiple items or devices that can accidentally butcher a person if used incorrectly: knives, blenders, garbage disposals, and so on. And let's not forget cheese graters! There's a good reason the Protagonist (John David Washington) immediately goes for one of the suckers while fighting a pack of Russian goons in "Tenet." Smack 'em, throat punch 'em, and slam their head against the wall! Truly it's the only kitchen utensil you'll ever need, and it's dishwasher safe.
Anyway, where was I? Right, your house can kill you. That's long been an unspoken implication in horror films and the "Evil Dead" movies are no exception. Most of them take place in a remote cabin in the forest or, in the case of "Army of Darkness," in medieval Britain. Yet, as often as not, it's only when the Deadites weaponize the common household objects around them that things get really gnarly, be they cellar doors, windows, or a regular pencil. At one point in "Evil Dead" (i.e. the 2013 reboot), a possessed character even slices their own tongue in half using a box cutter, just to terrorize those looking on.
Hoping to avoid disappointing fans of a cult horror/comedy franchise renowned for its splattery, icky nastiness, writer/director Lee Cronin ("The Hole in the Ground") is giving it his all with his new installment, "Evil Dead Rise." The movie hasn't opened in theaters at the time of writing, yet its trailer has already given us one of the property's more distressful moments involving — what else — a cheese grater. According to Cronin, you can thank the pandemic for inspiring that particularly wince-inducing gross-out gag.
The trappings of everyday life
When interviewed by Far Out, Lee Cronin recalled how the 2020 lockdowns provided inspiration for his "Evil Dead Rise" script, including the cheese grater scene:
"Okay, well, I think we've all grazed our knuckles on a cheese grater and gone, 'Oh, God, imagine if that was worse'. I wrote the film during the first wave of Covid-19 when the entire world was locked in their homes, with an evil force outside the door. We didn't know what this thing was, so I spent a lot of time just looking at the trappings of everyday life."
As Cronin pointed out, it wasn't exactly difficult for him to get into the proper mindset to write an "Evil Dead" film while isolating himself in 2020. No doubt, being stuck indoors made it all the easier for him to envision ways the Deadites might wreak bloody chaos down upon his movie's characters within the "safety" of their home. Plus, "Evil Dead Rise" has the added twist of being the first film in the franchise to take place in a big-city apartment. That in and of itself presents a whole different set of in-house dangers absent from the cabins in the woods from movies past or even the medieval buildings in "Army of Darkness."
However, it's not enough to tap into people's insecurities about just how unsafe their homes really are (I've just done that myself here!). You've also got to have fun while meddling with those anxieties, as the best "Evil Dead" films always have. Thankfully, /Film's Jacob Hall writes that "Evil Dead Rise" does precisely that in his review of the movie, combining "mind-melting body horror [and] outrageous creature design [with a] darkly comedic spring in its step."
"Evil Dead Rise" opens in theaters on April 21, 2023.