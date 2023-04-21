Lee Cronin Has Four Sequel Ideas For Evil Dead Rise (And They're All Killer)

This piece contains spoilers for "Evil Dead Rise."

With "Evil Dead Rise" about to traumatize theater-goers this weekend, director Lee Cronin has been on the publicity circuit, eloquently talking about his love of Sam Raimi's original films and what he wanted to do when he got a turn up at the plate.

We all know that the first question from most outlets is going to be about sequels. Those questions offer the chance of a scoop or, at the very least, a buzzy headline.

"Evil Dead" is a downright bizarre series that changes format from sequel to sequel, ranging from horrific (the original and the 2013 remake) to a blend of horror and comedy ("Evil Dead 2"), to just straight-up comedy ("Army of Darkness" and, it could be argued, "Ash vs. The Evil Dead"). The more recent "Evil Dead Rise" exists somewhere between "Evil Dead 2" and the 2013 "Evil Dead" remake in tone, and all that means is that the sky's the limit for future films in the "Evil Dead" universe. The fandom can accept a wide variety of tones with this property, so when Cronin shared his ideas for potential sequels with Variety it should be no surprise that the ideas kicking around in his brain are just as varied as the films have been up to this point.

Naturally, talking about where a sequel to "Evil Dead Rise" could go will involve some degree of spoilers for that film, so proceed with caution.