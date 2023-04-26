Strays Footage Reaction: Finally, A Movie Where Will Ferrell Plays A Cursing Dog [CinemaCon 2023]

Most movies about talking animals are sweet, family-friendly fare, but "Strays" is not most movies. This adult, R-rated comedy stars Will Ferrell as the voice of Reggie, a scruffy little terrier whose owner Doug (Will Forte) is an abusive jerk. Doug ends up abandoning Reggie in the big city, and the tenacious pup has to figure out how to survive as a stray. Thankfully, he has the help of some streetwise canines, voiced by Jamie Foxx, Isla Fisher, and Randall Park, and they help him navigate this strange new world.

The movie was produced by "The LEGO Movie" creators Phil Lord and Chris Miller, who have a great mind for comedy and mixing up animation with live-action, and written by "American Vandal" co-scribe Dan Perrault. If anyone can pull off an R-rated adult comedy about talking dogs, it's probably this crew.

"Strays" isn't exactly "Oliver & Company" — in fact, it probably shares more DNA with the brutal 2014 Hungarian horror film "White God," about a dog uprising where the strays take back the streets, because Reggie's main goal is to get back to Doug so he can bite his genitals off and take away the one thing he loves most. Alright, buddy, that's a bit intense.

The trailer for "Strays" is pretty darn funny, and now at CinemaCon, attended by /Film's Ben Pearson, Universal has revealed new footage from this upcoming tale of raunchy, rude rovers. Check out our reaction to the footage below.