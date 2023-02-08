Strays Trailer: Will Ferrell Voices A Dog Who Wants To Bite Will Forte's Junk Off

Director Josh Greenbaum's hilarious and absurd "Barb and Star Go To Vista Del Mar" was released directly to streaming in 2021, as the pandemic raged around us and the future of the theatrical experience was being called into serious question. Even watching it at home, the movie felt like a gift, providing audiences a much-needed laugh during an exceptionally bleak time in human history. Now, as society has entered its next chapter, Greenbaum is back with an R-rated comedy that will debut in theaters — and its filthy first trailer has arrived.

"Strays" tells the story of Reggie (the voice of Will Ferrell), a happy-go-lucky dog whose owner, Doug (Will Forte), is a horrible person who treats Reggie like absolute garbage. When Reggie is abandoned and ends up in the big city, he meets other dogs and discovers that he's now a stray. But Reggie isn't content with his new lot in life: Instead, he recruits his new pals to go on a revenge mission — one that could end up with Doug getting his comeuppance in a fairly graphic manner. Is this the very first studio movie about a protagonist who literally wants to bite the villain's junk off? It may well be! Check out the newly released trailer below.