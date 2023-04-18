Everything We Know About Good Fortune, Aziz Ansari's New Comedy With Keanu Reeves & Seth Rogen

Aziz Ansari is heading back to the director's chair to make his first feature film ... again! In case you forgot, Ansari was set to make his directorial debut with the film "Being Mortal," which was shut down following sexual harassment allegations lodged against the film's star, Bill Murray. It seemed as if the film-directing career of Ansari, who was also accused of sexual misconduct in 2018, was over before it even began. Then again, this is Hollywood, baby! Of course, Aziz Ansari, a seven-time Emmy nominee and two-time winner, is still getting the opportunity to make a high-profile comedy film with a star-studded cast!

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Ansari is making his actual feature directorial debut with the film "Good Fortune." Not to be confused with Fortune Feimster's hilarious stand-up special of the same name, not much is known about "Good Fortune" outside of the fact Ansari is starring alongside Seth Rogen and Keanu Reeves. The film is coming from Lionsgate, and as Motion Picture Group head Joe Drake told THR:

"We have indeed found good fortune with this film. We love the script and believe strongly in Aziz as both a performer and a director. And when you add in Seth and Keanu — two incredible world-class talents — toplining alongside Aziz, this has the potential to be a very special film for us. We moved quickly to land this project once it was available."

With all of that in mind, here's everything we know so far about "Good Fortune."