New Indiana Jones Toys Snag The Idol, Visit The Temple Of Doom & Look For The Dial Of Destiny
Even though Star Wars Celebration is chock full of anything and everything from a galaxy far, far away, it's also an official Lucasfilm event, so that means this year's convention attendees were also treated to some hype for the upcoming "Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny." Since this is the final adventure for Harrison Ford as the iconic archaeologist, Indiana Jones is bound to get one hell of a send-off, and that includes a barrage of new merchandise inspired by all of Indy's adventures over the years. Well, maybe not so much "Kingdom of the Crystal Skull," but certainly "Raiders of the Lost Ark, "Temple of Doom," and "The Last Crusade."
Hasbro has already released the first wave of Indiana Jones figures under the Adventure Series banner, but Star Wars Celebration 2023 allowed them to unveil the figures in the second wave, which include new versions of Indy from both "Raiders of the Lost Ark" and "Temple of Doom," as well as "Dial of Destiny." But it's not just Dr. Jones taking the spotlight, because there are also figures for Short Round, Marcus Brody, René Belloq, and even Phoebe Waller-Bridge from "Dial of Destiny" as Indy's goddaughter, Helena Shaw. All of the figures look great, and you can check them all out below.
Raiders of the Lost Ark
Even though the first wave of Indiana Jones figures gave us a wealth of toys inspired by "Raiders of the Lost Ark," there are still a couple new versions of Indy inspired by his theatrical debut.
First up, as you can see above, there's a deluxe "Temple Escape" version of Indiana Jones inspired by one of the most iconic moments in the movie. In the opening sequence, Indy is retrieving the golden Fertility Idol, and this action figure set recreates that moment, complete with sandbag, idol, and a pedestal with a platform that actually shifts up and down when the idol is swapped for that bag of sand. That's gonna cost $39.99, and it will be available for pre-order on April 13 at 1pm ET on Hasbro Pulse and ShopDisney.
If you'd prefer your Indiana Jones without a jacket, there's a Cairo version of our hero, which comes with swappable hands, detachable pistol, coiled whip, unfurled whip, satchel, and even a little monkey to hang around Dr. Jones. This version of Indy will be available for pre-order for $33.99 on April 13 at 1pm ET on on Amazon.com and certain Fan Channel retailers.
Men in suits
But that's not all of the "Raiders of the Lost Ark" additions from the next wave of Indiana Jones collectibles. For everyone out there who likes guys in suits, there's a two-pack on the way that features both Marcus Brody and René Belloq. Since Belloq is the bad guy, he gets the machine gun, and the unassuming Brody gets a couple nice accessories in the form of an apple and his book of Biblical history. Finally, we're getting the Denholm Elliott action figure that everyone has been clamoring for.
You'll get both figures for the price of $55.99, and they'll be available for pre-order on April 13 at 1pm ET on Amazon.com and select Fan Channel retailers.
Temple of Doom
Steering away from "Raiders of the Lost Ark," Hasbro is digging into "Temple of Doom" territory, and of course they're starting with two more versions of Indiana Jones. For all the thirsty collectors out there, we're getting the hypnotized, shirtless version of Indy, complete with whip marks on his back and the creepy chalice from which he's forced to drink blood. Yum!
On the less horny side of Indiana Jones collecting, we've got the version of Indy who is on the run with the Sankara Stones (which actually come with the shirtless figure). Remember when Indy is on the rope bridge threatening to throw the stones into the river? It's that version of Indy, and he's got the sword, whip, and satchel from that sequence.
Finally, you'll also get to bring home Indy's pint-sized sidekick, Short Round. The kid comes with a detachable cap that's a bit too big for him, a flaming torch, knife, and even that little Indiana Jones voodoo doll.
All figures will cost $24.99 each and will be available for pre-order on April 13 at 1pm ET on Hasbro Pulse and participating retailers.
Dial of Destiny
That brings us to the latest Indiana Jones adventure, coming to theaters in June, "Dial of Destiny." Arriving just in time for the film's debut, we've got an older version of Harrison Ford as Indiana Jones. The aged Indy comes with a detachable backpack, satchel, coiled whip, and flashlight. No Dial of Destiny? Maybe that would be a spoiler.
Joining him is Phoebe Waller-Bridge as Helena Shaw. The most recent "Dial of Destiny" trailer makes it seem like she's not really Indy's sidekick, and she's making a name for herself as an adventurer in her own right. But she can't escape the fact that she's Indy's goddaughter, and the two get caught up in each other's story. Shaw comes with a detachable backpack and flashlight.
Each figure costs $24.99 each, and these two will be available for pre-order on April 13 at 1pm ET on Hasbro Pulse and participating retailers.
Collect them all!
But what's really great about this new Indiana Jones action figure collection is that, just like the first wave, if you collect all the figures you see directly above this paragraph, you'll get the pieces to build a full artifact. The first wave allowed fans to build the Ark of the Covenant, so it only makes sense that this time fans will put together the skull that houses the Sankara Stones, as seen right in the middle of the image above, including a big snake sitting on its head.
There are also more Indiana Jones figures on the way. The Hasbro panel at Star Wars Celebration 2023 indicated that we'll be getting a "Last Crusade" version of Indiana Jones, his father Henry Jones Sr., the Holy Grail Knight, and Elsa Schneider. Plus, there are at least two more "Dial of Destiny" figures coming for Jurgen Voller (Mads Mikkelsen), and Renaldo (Antonio Banderas). And so far, none for "Kingdom of the Crystal Skull." Yikes!
Along with these figures, we've already seen the announcement of a bunch of Funko POPs and a handful LEGO sets, so stay tuned for even more celebration of the legacy of Indiana Jones.
"Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny" arrives in theaters on June 30, 2023.