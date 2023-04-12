New Indiana Jones Toys Snag The Idol, Visit The Temple Of Doom & Look For The Dial Of Destiny

Even though Star Wars Celebration is chock full of anything and everything from a galaxy far, far away, it's also an official Lucasfilm event, so that means this year's convention attendees were also treated to some hype for the upcoming "Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny." Since this is the final adventure for Harrison Ford as the iconic archaeologist, Indiana Jones is bound to get one hell of a send-off, and that includes a barrage of new merchandise inspired by all of Indy's adventures over the years. Well, maybe not so much "Kingdom of the Crystal Skull," but certainly "Raiders of the Lost Ark, "Temple of Doom," and "The Last Crusade."

Hasbro has already released the first wave of Indiana Jones figures under the Adventure Series banner, but Star Wars Celebration 2023 allowed them to unveil the figures in the second wave, which include new versions of Indy from both "Raiders of the Lost Ark" and "Temple of Doom," as well as "Dial of Destiny." But it's not just Dr. Jones taking the spotlight, because there are also figures for Short Round, Marcus Brody, René Belloq, and even Phoebe Waller-Bridge from "Dial of Destiny" as Indy's goddaughter, Helena Shaw. All of the figures look great, and you can check them all out below.