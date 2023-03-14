Cool Stuff: New Indiana Jones LEGO Sets Bring The Classic Adventures To Life Again
Back in 2009, when "Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull" was about to disappoint almost everyone, there was a barrage of new LEGO sets celebrating the franchise. From "Raiders of the Lost Ark" to Indy and his new son Mutt, there were plenty of building brick playsets to bring adventure into your home. But LEGO technology has improved a lot in the past decade and a half, and LEGO will be bringing a new wave of classic franchise sets to shelves as we lead up to the release of "Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny" this summer.
LEGO has unveiled their first wave of new Indiana Jones LEGO sets, starting with scenes that recreate moments from both "Raiders of the Lost Ark" and "The Last Crusade." Sorry to all the "Temple of Doom" fans out there, but maybe there will be some LEGO sets for the sequel (which is actually a prequel) sometime later this year. In the meantime, let's take a look at the new playsets featuring some iconic moments from the adventure franchise, complete with minifigures of Harrison Ford, Sean Connery, and Karen Allen.
'And who's going to save you, Junior?'
- LEGO Indiana Jones Fighter Plane Chase building set encourages children to recreate an exciting scene from "Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade" movie. Grab Indiana Jones and his father Professor Henry Jones Sr. and hop into the vintage convertible car to outrun the fighter plane and escape the chase. This set comes with 3 minifigures: Indiana Jones, his father Professor Henry Jones Sr. and a fighter pilot for adventures that await in this 387-piece playset.
Let's begin with the end, a little action sequence from "The Last Crusade" gets the building brick treatment. Indiana Jones and his father, Henry Jones Sr., are on the run from a dangerous swooping plane. Along with the Jones family, there's also a pilot minifigure to chase them down in the fighter plane. Pre-order it now for $34.99.
'It's not the years, honey, it's the mileage'
- LEGO Indiana Jones Escape from the Lost Tomb building set provides hours of thrilling adventure with this detailed playset inspired by the "Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark" movie. Help Indy search for the Ark of the Covenant in the snake infested Well of Souls and escape by climbing the massive Anubis statue and finding the hidden passage. With 600 LEGO pieces, this interactive playset will provide endless hours of fun for children and parents together.
In "Raiders of the Lost Ark," Indiana Jones and his former lover Marion Ravenwood are left to die in a tomb, and that tomb also just so happens to have a bunch of snakes in it. But because Indy is resourceful, he figures out a way to break out and continue his pursuit of the Ark of the Covenant. This set is made to be played with, complete with a collapsing Anubis statue to allow Indy and Marion to get away. You can pre-order it for $39.99.
'Throw me the idol, I'll throw you the whip!'
- LEGO Indiana Jones Temple of the Golden Idol building set celebrates the legacy of Indiana Jones with this rewarding build where adults can recreate the iconic opening scene from the "Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark" movie. This impressive 1545-piece set pays homage to iconic characters and scenes that will look great displayed on a shelf once complete.
The opening sequence of "Raiders of the Lost Ark" is one of the greatest scenes of all-time. Packed with suspense, thrills, and pure adventure, it's a classic moment in cinema history. Indiana Jones and his sidekick Satipo (Alfred Molina) must avoid booby traps in their pursuit of the Chachapoyan Fertility Idol, or the Golden Idol. But Indy is about to be betrayed by Satipo, putting him in even more danger. All the obstacles each of them face are here, including creepy crawly spiders and that massive rolling boulder. It's an outstanding diorama of the entire sequence, and we can't wait to build it. Pre-order this set for $149.99.
Here's to hoping there are more classic Indiana Jones LEGO sets on the way!