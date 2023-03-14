Cool Stuff: New Indiana Jones LEGO Sets Bring The Classic Adventures To Life Again

Back in 2009, when "Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull" was about to disappoint almost everyone, there was a barrage of new LEGO sets celebrating the franchise. From "Raiders of the Lost Ark" to Indy and his new son Mutt, there were plenty of building brick playsets to bring adventure into your home. But LEGO technology has improved a lot in the past decade and a half, and LEGO will be bringing a new wave of classic franchise sets to shelves as we lead up to the release of "Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny" this summer.

LEGO has unveiled their first wave of new Indiana Jones LEGO sets, starting with scenes that recreate moments from both "Raiders of the Lost Ark" and "The Last Crusade." Sorry to all the "Temple of Doom" fans out there, but maybe there will be some LEGO sets for the sequel (which is actually a prequel) sometime later this year. In the meantime, let's take a look at the new playsets featuring some iconic moments from the adventure franchise, complete with minifigures of Harrison Ford, Sean Connery, and Karen Allen.