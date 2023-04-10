New Indiana Jones Funko And Loungefly Merch Belongs On Your Shelf, Not A Museum

This summer brings a new adventure to theaters in the form of "Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny" (watch the new trailer here). Along with the sequel that marks Harrison Ford's last outing as Dr. Henry Jones Jr., we're getting a whole new line-up of merchandise inspired by both the new movie and Indy's classic adventures. We've already seen some new LEGO sets coming to shelves, and now there's a full roster of Funko POPs and a couple of cool new Loungefly bags inspired by the original Indiana Jones trilogy.

Whether you're a fan of the original "Raiders of the Lost Ark," the prequel "Temple of Doom," or the concluding chapter of the original trilogy, "The Last Crusade," you'll find something that belongs on your shelf. Sadly, if you're a fan of "Kingdom of the Crystal Skull," you're out of luck for now, but I can't imagine anyone will be too heartbroken about that. Check out all the cool new Indiana Jones merch from Funko and Loungefly below!