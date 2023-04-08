Dave Filoni Announces Tales Of The Jedi Season 2 At Star Wars Celebration

Breaking news: another miniseries has turned out to be, well, a regular series. In a surprise announcement at Star Wars Celebration today, Dave Filoni announced that the initially limited series "Star Wars: Tales of The Jedi" is set to return for a second season on Disney+. /Film's team was on the ground at the event, where Filoni — a major presence in the "Star Wars" streaming world and the creator of "Tales of the Jedi" — ended a panel in celebration of "Star Wars: The Clone Wars" with the announcement.

"'Tales of the Jedi' was so fun the first time, I decided to do some more," Filoni told the crowd, to riotous applause. The news will surely excite fans of the acclaimed series, which /Film's Bryan Young called "a return to form for 'Star Wars' animation." The six-episode first season followed Jedi characters from the era of "Star Wars" that lines up with the prequel films, but given the show's title and anthological nature, it could theoretically share tales of any Jedi from any time period. Filoni didn't share details on the new season, but elsewhere at Star Wars Celebration this weekend, a complete timeline of the on-screen "Star Wars" canon was unveiled.