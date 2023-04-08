Dave Filoni Announces Tales Of The Jedi Season 2 At Star Wars Celebration
Breaking news: another miniseries has turned out to be, well, a regular series. In a surprise announcement at Star Wars Celebration today, Dave Filoni announced that the initially limited series "Star Wars: Tales of The Jedi" is set to return for a second season on Disney+. /Film's team was on the ground at the event, where Filoni — a major presence in the "Star Wars" streaming world and the creator of "Tales of the Jedi" — ended a panel in celebration of "Star Wars: The Clone Wars" with the announcement.
"'Tales of the Jedi' was so fun the first time, I decided to do some more," Filoni told the crowd, to riotous applause. The news will surely excite fans of the acclaimed series, which /Film's Bryan Young called "a return to form for 'Star Wars' animation." The six-episode first season followed Jedi characters from the era of "Star Wars" that lines up with the prequel films, but given the show's title and anthological nature, it could theoretically share tales of any Jedi from any time period. Filoni didn't share details on the new season, but elsewhere at Star Wars Celebration this weekend, a complete timeline of the on-screen "Star Wars" canon was unveiled.
The anthology continues
"Tales of the Jedi" season 1 followed two core characters: Ahsoka Tano (Ashley Eckstein), who originally appeared in "The Clone Wars," and prequel trilogy villain Count Dooku (Corey Burton). With Ahsoka's story also set to be told in the live-action series "Ahsoka" with Rosario Dawson in the role of the Togruta heroine, I'm curious whether Filoni will continue to craft more Ahsoka-based stories in season 2, or explore entirely different characters from "Star Wars" lore.
Filoni also said that "Tales of the Jedi" season 2 will be an opportunity for him to pass on his knowledge to new creators in the animation space. "What's become apparent to me is there's a very important thing the Jedi have to do, which is they have to pass on what they've learned. And so, though I've gotten busy in other aspects, I do take time to teach all my young padawans in animation." Filoni explained the stories from "Tales of the Jedi" will allow others a chance to write and direct, building on George Lucas' legacy in the same way he once did. "As George taught me, now, hopefully, I will teach them, so Lucasfilm Animation will be strong for years and years to come," Filoni shared.
The second season of "Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi" is one of many projects announced this weekend at Star Wars Celebration in London. Others include a movie about the first-ever Jedi, another film featuring Daisy Ridley's Rey, and a live-action film that will see all of the Filoni-led Disney+ shows converge. Plus, Kathleen Kennedy confirmed that "Rogue Squadron" and "Lando" aren't dead yet, Tony Gilroy confirmed that "Andor" season 2 will dovetail into the plot of "Rogue One," and /Film confirmed that "Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny" looks like a lot of fun.