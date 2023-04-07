Indiana Jones And The Dial Of Destiny Footage Description: A Thrilling Chase In The Classic Indy Tradition

This weekend's big event in London might be called Star Wars Celebration, but there was also time for a sneak peek at Lucasfilm's other big movie franchise — especially since Harrison Ford is returning for one last adventure this year in "Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny." Fans gathered at the Celebration stage not only got to see the premiere of the final trailer, but were also treated to an exclusive clip from the "dead center" of the movie (per director James Mangold).

Mangold was joined on stage by stars Mads Mikkelsen and Phoebe Waller-Bridge, with Ford joining in spirit via a video message. "I'm sorry I couldn't be there. I'm working," he explained, before delivering a message of affection for the "Indiana Jones" movies, which are "full of heart, adventure, and, for some reason, snakes."

The new trailer shows more of Indy on horseback amid a moon landing day parade (including riding trying to outrun a subway train on horseback), but the clip we saw was from another chase scene — this one involving motorcycles, cars, and tuk-tuks. Tuk-tuks aren't the vehicle you want to be in during a high-stakes chase at the best of times, and they're definitely not what you want to be driving if the chase involves going down steps.