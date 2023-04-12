Renfield Director Chris McKay 'Got Really Emotional' Seeing Nic Cage As Dracula For The First Time [Exclusive]

Long live the horror comedy! This week, Chris McKay — director of "The LEGO Batman Movie" and "The Tomorrow War" — is returning to the big screen with his new, playfully gothic "Renfield," in which Nicholas Hoult plays the titular apostle to the most famous vampire of all time: Count Dracula, who is played by none other than Nicolas Cage.

In McKay's modernized reinterpretation of Bram Stoker's original characters, Renfield is a tormented, down-on-his-luck soul suffering from his toxic relationship with his horrible boss, Dracula. The trailer shows Renfield going to group therapy, eating bugs (real bugs, according to Hoult) to gain superpowers, and learning to resist control of his master.

Of course, for Cage-heads who love to see the actor go full ham, the premise alone seems worth the price of admission. In fact, many of Cage's super fans have been so excited about his portrayal of Dracula, that they've been following along with set photos from the production in New Orleans, getting hyped and admiring Cage's full regalia outfit.

/Film's Jeremy Mathai spoke with McKay about working with Cage and asked him whether he felt a similar excitement on set. McKay shared that seeing the legendary actor in full Dracula costume for the very first time proved to be an "emotional" experience.