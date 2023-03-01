Let Nicolas Cage Keep Playing Dracula, You Cowards

In Chris McKay's upcoming film "Renfield," the title character (Nicholas Hoult) find himself falling in love and finding a new life for himself, even though he is still, after many decades, the chief henchman of Count Dracula (Nicolas Cage). A trailer has already been released, and it appears to be a sad-sack comedy about the pressures of working for a horrible boss. The horrible boss only happens to be a blood-drinking lord of the night.

Cage, perhaps one of the gamest actors to have ever lived, appears to be having a ball as Dracula, gnashing and mugging with the best of them. Cage has referred to his own acting style as "nouveau shamanic," describing a process of shaman-like evocation, but interpreted through a modern sensibility. It sounds highfalutin, but it's merely a florid phrase to describe something very specific. Cage's acting style allows him to play moody, subdued roles effectively, as well as broad, over-the-top roles. When he does either, it's exhilarating, but it's the latter that gets the actor's clips posted on YouTube. Doubtless, the reader has seen Cage's alphabet scene from Robert Bierman's 1988 film "Vampire's Kiss." Thanks to his wilder role, Cage has developed a reputation as a "kooky" actor. In actuality, he is merely committed.

In an interview with Variety, Cage revealed how committed he was to playing Dracula, bothering to explore the oft-dramatized Bram Stoker character through his own particular idiom. Because he is merely a supporting character in "Renfield," Cage admitted that he would like more opportunities to play the king of vampires, as there was certainly more character work to be done.