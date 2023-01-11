Renfield Puts Nicolas Cage In The Dracula Club With Three Other Oscar Winners

The acting style and filmography of Nicolas Cage is probably going to be studied in film school for generations. Cage is a student of film himself, always searching for something new to bring to the craft. A decade ago, in an Ask Me Anything session held on Reddit with Ethan Hawke, the Oscar-nominated actor said Cage is "the only actor since Marlon Brando that's actually done anything new with the art of acting." The pretentious description of Cage's technique would be Nouveau Shamanic, a term Cage took from the equally pretentious book "The Way of the Actor" by professor Brian Bates. Cage cleared that up in an interview with LA Weekly in 2014, where he also spoke about his exploration of various operatic acting styles that he calls "Western kabuki."

Inevitably, the conversations and debates around the craft of acting can demystify the art itself, and the dissection of the entire process can wind up producing some truly eye-rolling moments after hearing pompous actors breakdown their process. But after you win an Academy Award for Best Actor, like Cage did for "Leaving Las Vegas," there's bound to be some curiosity surrounding his unique approach to acting. Add in the fact that Cage will be playing Dracula in the new horror-comedy "Renfield" ("Vampire's Kiss" doesn't count), and there's going to be a lot of interest surrounding what kind of energy Cage is bringing to the part.

Dracula has been portrayed on film more than any other literary character in history, but only three other Oscar winners have ever sank their teeth into the role: David Niven in "Vampira," Jack Palance in the TV movie "Dracula," and Gary Oldman in Francis Ford Coppola's "Bram Stoker's Dracula." So Cage suddenly finds himself in a very exclusive club.