Yes, Nicholas Hoult Is Eating Real Bugs In Renfield: 'They Weren't That Bad'

Check any internet survival guide. One of the go-to suggestions, if you run out of food, is to start foraging for insects. No matter how repellent they look, their bodies contain lots of protein, an essential ingredient to survival. Do you know what else has lots of protein? Blood.

In Bram Stoker's "Dracula," the Count's familiar Renfield is depicted as subsisting on insects. He wasn't dining in luxury to begin with, being imprisoned in a Victorian England insane asylum and all, but it's said Renfield is attempting to emulate his master by draining the life of other living beings.

Nicholas Hoult will be playing "Renfield" in Chris McKay's eponymous, upcoming film. The setting is updated to 21st-century New Orleans and Renfield has grown tired of serving his master (Nicolas Cage). While the film looks to be departing from the usual "Dracula" lore, Renfield's bug-eating habit is maintained. That's why, even though he wasn't lost in a forest or stranded on a desert island, Hoult had to chow down on some bugs.