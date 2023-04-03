Blue Beetle Star Xolo Maridueña Would Be 'Super Excited' If James Gunn Incorporates The Hero Into The New DCU

With the "Blue Beetle" trailer officially out in the world, we have a pretty decent look at DC's latest attempt to bring a new, somewhat lesser-known superhero to the big screen. The question right now is: will this be a one-and-done? Or is this going to be the start of a new franchise that will be part of the new DC Universe? At the very least, star Xolo Maridueña hopes to be a part of that future.

The "Cobra Kai" actor is on board in the lead role in the film, which was developed under the old guard at DC before James Gun and Peter Safran took over as the co-heads of DC Studios. They have a big plan in place for the future, and it largely seems like it's going to be a reboot, ditching nearly everything from the so-called Snyderverse.

Speaking at a "Blue Beetle" trailer launch event attended by /Film's own Jenna Busch, Maridueña addressed the possibility of being brought into the new DC Universe. He said: