The Love And Death Trailer Is Just The Tip Of A Wild And Unnerving True Crime Story

True crime stories can be tantalizing, giving us a glimpse into the horrors of humanity from the comfort of our couches. There are tons of true crime documentaries on almost every streaming service, but sometimes we get dramatic retellings that make the monstrosities much more cinematic (and entertaining). When it comes to the case of Candy Montgomery, the suburban Texas housewife who murdered her neighbor with an ax, there are now two star-studded prestige miniseries to tell the tale.

Hulu's "Candy," starring Jessica Biel as the murderous mama, debuted on Hulu in 2022 and received mixed reviews from critics who praised the performances in particular. (You can read ours here!) Now, HBO Max will debut "Love & Death" starring Elizabeth Olsen as the killer Candy, and the latest trailer provides a peek into this absolutely wild case.

Both "Candy" and "Love & Death" are based on the book "Evidence of Love: A True Story of Passion and Death in the Suburbs" by authors Jim Atkinson and John Bloom (a.k.a. horror host Joe Bob Briggs), and the title of "Love & Death" references the duo's original article on the murder for Texas Monthly, "Love and Death in Silicon Prairie." Homicidal homemakers aren't the most common thing in the world, and Candy's story had extra twists and turns that made it even more scandalous, so it's no surprise that multiple streamers wanted to get in on the action. It will be interesting to see if "Love & Death" can fix what didn't work in "Candy," or if they're both just doomed to be a little less satisfying than the devastating true story.