Love & Death Trailer: Elizabeth Olsen Is An Ax Murderer In This Series Inspired By A True Story

Kelley, who wrote "Big Little Lies" for HBO, wrote the seven-episode limited series, while Leslie Linka Glatter served as the series' director. While the Candy Montgomery case was examined in 2022's Hulu series "Candy," this iteration has a particular advantage over that one, and that is its source material. "Love & Death" is adapted from the reporting of Jim Atkinson and John Bloom (also known as the cult horror host Joe Bob Briggs), particularly their book "Evidence of Love: A True Story of Passion and Death in the Suburbs." This collection, along with their reporting in the Texas Monthly, is widely considered the definitive account of the Montgomery case, so expect a lot of sordid and unexpected details to be brought to the small screen.

Joining Olsen and the other aforementioned names will be Patrick Fugit, who will portray Candy's husband Pat. Krysten Ritter, Keir Gilchrist, Elizabeth Marvel, Beth Broderick, Brian d'Arcy James, Mackenzie Astin, and Bruce McGill will also star in the series.

"Love & Death" will premiere at the SXSW Film & TV Festival on March 11, 2023. Three episodes will then be released on HBO Max on April 27, with each subsequent episode releasing weekly until May 25. Read the show's official logline below: