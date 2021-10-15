Love & Death First Look: See Elizabeth Olsen As Candy Montgomery
New photos have emerged from the upcoming Betty Gore slaying documentary from HBO Max. The streaming service is presenting the limited series "Love & Death," based on a true story about the murderess Candy Montgomery and the killing of Betty Gore in 1980 Texas. The series stars "Wandavision" star Elizabeth Olsen in the lead role, counterbalanced by Lily Rabe ("American Horror Story") as Gore. Rounding out the cast are Rabe as mentioned, Jesse Plemons as Betty's two-timing husband Allan, who Candy refuses to let go following their affair. Patrick Fugit will star as Candy's husband Pat, and Krysten Ritter, Keir Gilchrist, Elizabeth Marvel, and Tom Pelphrey also star. The series is based upon the book "Evidence of Love: A True Story of Passion and Death in the Suburbs" by authors Jim Atkinson and John Bloom, also known by the name Joe Bob Briggs (who happens to be the horror host of "The Last Drive-In" on Shudder), with a 2022 arrival date.
David E. Kelley writes the series, a breath of fresh air to fans of "Big Little Lies." Kelley also executive produces through David E. Kelley Productions, while Nicole Kidman and Per Saari produce via Kidman's own Blossom Films. Shooting is taking place in Kyle, TX. Lesli Linka Glatter of the hit series "Homeland" will helm the show.
The synopsis, per IMDB: "Two church going couples, enjoying small town family life in Texas, until somebody picks up an axe." Check out more below.
A Sordid Story
The initial images showcase Olsen as Montgomery, her perfect blonde bob waving in the wind as she lives her quiet life in Wylie, Texas. According to "Evidence of Love," both parties of the case were incredibly troubled. Candy was a churchgoing woman, active in her community, who was used to getting what she wanted and couldn't handle boredom, while Betty had her own demons that seeped into her marriage, a marriage Candy decided wasn't worth respecting.
Glatter's name is nothing to sniff at; the director's episode of "Mad Men," "Guy Walks Into an Advertising Agency," the one with the lawn mower, stands as one of the most memorable episodes of the seven-season show. It got five Emmy nominations for Outstanding Directing in a Drama Series (Steve Shill for would snag the award for his "Dexter" episode "The Getaway"). Without spoiling that particular episode, there's a macabre streak that would be interesting to see Glatter work with, given the grim subject matter.
The Candy Montgomery story is a busy one at the moment: Hulu is adapting Atkinson and Bloom's book as well, tasking Nick Antosca and Robin Veith to translate the small-town crime story to the small screen in a series titled "Candy," starring Jessica Biel ("The Tall Man"), who replaces Elisabeth Moss ("The Invisible Man") as Candy, and Melanie Lynskey ("I Don't Feel At Home In This World Anymore") as Betty. Michael Uppendahl will executive produce and direct.