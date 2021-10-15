Love & Death First Look: See Elizabeth Olsen As Candy Montgomery

New photos have emerged from the upcoming Betty Gore slaying documentary from HBO Max. The streaming service is presenting the limited series "Love & Death," based on a true story about the murderess Candy Montgomery and the killing of Betty Gore in 1980 Texas. The series stars "Wandavision" star Elizabeth Olsen in the lead role, counterbalanced by Lily Rabe ("American Horror Story") as Gore. Rounding out the cast are Rabe as mentioned, Jesse Plemons as Betty's two-timing husband Allan, who Candy refuses to let go following their affair. Patrick Fugit will star as Candy's husband Pat, and Krysten Ritter, Keir Gilchrist, Elizabeth Marvel, and Tom Pelphrey also star. The series is based upon the book "Evidence of Love: A True Story of Passion and Death in the Suburbs" by authors Jim Atkinson and John Bloom, also known by the name Joe Bob Briggs (who happens to be the horror host of "The Last Drive-In" on Shudder), with a 2022 arrival date.

David E. Kelley writes the series, a breath of fresh air to fans of "Big Little Lies." Kelley also executive produces through David E. Kelley Productions, while Nicole Kidman and Per Saari produce via Kidman's own Blossom Films. Shooting is taking place in Kyle, TX. Lesli Linka Glatter of the hit series "Homeland" will helm the show.

The synopsis, per IMDB: "Two church going couples, enjoying small town family life in Texas, until somebody picks up an axe." Check out more below.